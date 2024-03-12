Tucson cab driver says migrants have become some of his main customers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jesus Poblete has been driving his cab around Tucson for the last ten years. But recently, many of his customers have been migrants.

"I try my best to see where they're at and what the need is," Poblete said. "In my company we don't discriminate, if you need a ride and you can pay we go from there."

Migrants have been staying in local hotels for the last few years for a couple days before heading on to their final destinations in the U.S.

The rooms are paid for with federal tax dollars but the funding is running out soon.

KGUN 9

Poblete picks up many migrants at these hotels and then takes them to the airport.

One migrant in his backseat from Ecuador said recent violence in the country made him leave his home.

“We thank god we are here, because we feel safe now.”

KGUN 9 Migrants from Ecuador in Poblete's cab

At the airport, Poblete turns from a cab driver into a travel agent, and helps the migrants access their tickets.

“I never used to get out, but I found the need because they ask me for help, and it’s not a crime to help someone," Poblete said.

KGUN 9 Jesus Poblete helps a migrant at TUS

But Poblete says he also sees the issues the crisis at the border is causing in Tucson.

He says he always talks to the migrants to see how they are doing, and they share with him both sides of the border story.

“I’ve heard basically they’ve been extorted in their country, and there’s been problems and violence," Poblete said. "But I’ve also heard the other side, which I can’t ignore also, where they make up stories at the border so the border patrol can sign them up as refugees.”

While the future for migrant hotels in Tucson is uncertain, it is unlikely the number of migrants being released locally will go down anytime soon.

As Congress has decided not to act on any new immigration legislation before the 2024 election, and the Tucson Sector continues to lead the borderin total apprehensions.