Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsBorder Watch

Actions

Title 42 Lifted: Border Patrol vans drop off asylum seekers in Nogales

A look from the Deconcini Port of Entry
Asylum seekers processed at the Deconcini Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona.
Asylum seekers
Posted at 10:26 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 01:56:40-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At the Deconcini Port of Entry in Nogales, officials began processing asylum seekers prior to the expulsion of Title 42.

When the pandemic-era restriction was officially lifted, the flow of traffic continued to flow smoothly at the port of entry.

As far as where asylum seekers are placed after processing, one man from Guerrero, Mexico shared his journey.

Throughout Thursday, Border Patrol vans were dropping off asylum seekers that had already been processed by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in areas of Nogales, Arizona.

About two blocks from the Deconcini Port of Entry, Saul Navarrette was dropped off by a Border Patrol van.

“My country is beautiful, my city is beautiful, but the hunger and the crime, it doesn’t let you have anything, you can’t live,” said Navarrette.

He said he was seeking asylum because of the dangers of crime and the lack of resources.

“You can be walking and suddenly you see an armed person that can kill you. People will pick you up and take you. It’s dangerous,” he said.

Navarrette said he’s a father and a husband and left everything behind to lead a path to safety. He said his court date was scheduled two months from now, and left for a bus to Tucson.

Nogales locals shared they saw asylum seekers search for transportation as well as food and water.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is asking anyone seeking asylum to use the CBP One app to schedule their arrival. This could help with the flow of processing and prevent longer wait times at the ports.

——-
Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, or Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Cruzando la Linea | Crossing the Line [2023]

WATCH: Cruzando la Linea, a KGUN 9 Special Presentation on the AZ-Mexico border and immigration