Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsBorder Watch

Actions

Supreme Court won't halt challenged border wall projects

items.[0].image.alt
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A medical examiner says two soldiers helping secure the Mexico border in Arizona died by suicide.
Border wall Arizona
Posted at 11:30 AM, Aug 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-01 14:30:47-04

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has declined by a 5-4 vote to halt the Trump administration's construction of portions of the border wall with Mexico following a recent lower court ruling that the administration improperly diverted money to the project.

The court's four liberal justices dissented, saying they would have prohibited construction while a court challenge continues, after a federal appeals court ruled in June that the administration had illegally sidestepped Congress in transferring the Defense Department funds.

Friday's order means the court is not likely even to consider the substance of the issue until after the November election, while work on the wall continues.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Securing the Arizona Border - A Country Divided

Border Watch