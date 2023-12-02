Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsBorder Watch

Actions

Smugglers cut the border wall to allow migrants to cross into the U.S.

Border Patrol says more than 2,000 migrants are crossing into the Tucson sector a day
Broken wall
Adam Klepp
Broken wall
Posted at 5:15 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 19:15:52-05

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 2,000 migrants are crossing a day into the Tucson Sector according to local border patrol

Many of the apprehensions are taking place in Lukeville, Ariz. even though the area is completely walled off.

But smugglers are tearing down the bollards in the border wall, allowing migrants to easily step through.

Dates marked on the bollards show when they were most recently welded back together.

Migrants then walk miles to find border patrol and make their asylum claims.

“It’s a very difficult situation in Ecuador. It’s hard to get work, and when I did get work, I still couldn’t afford to live there," Diego Andres said.

Diego Andres

Many of the migrants hope they'll be able to stay in the U.S.

But they're waiting hours, sometimes even days to turn themselves in.

“It is very cold. I have been waiting here for two days. You are able to warm yourself by using campfires and gathering together," Jose Benites said.

The migrants use brush, trash, and even cacti to make their fires.

Burnt Cactus

According to U.S. court data there’s a current backlog of over 2 million asylum cases.

As a result of the backlog, it may take years for all the migrants' claims to be heard.

——
Adam Klepp is a reporter for KGUN 9. At his previous station in Yuma, Adam focused on a range of local issues including the border, water rights and healthcare. He is originally from Detroit, Michigan, and attended both Loyola University Chicago and Syracuse University. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing adam.klepp@kgun9.com or by connecting on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Videos

Cruzando la Linea - a KGUN 9 Special Presentation