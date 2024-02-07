Sinema-negotiated border bill is on the brink in the U.S. Senate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The chances of the National Security Supplemental package, which included sweeping changes to U.S. border policy, is looking unlikely to even get through the Senate.

"We have no real chance to make a law," Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell (R, Ky.) said on Tuesday in Washington.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is a big reason for McConnell's belief the bill will not get to President Biden.

Johnson has repeatedly said if the bill made it to the house it would be "dead on arrival".

The bill proposes sweeping changes to the U.S. immigration system and border policy, including putting a cap on the number of asylum seekers America accepts.

The bill was put together in part by Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

She says despite the pushback since the text was made public, she doesn't regret how she and Senators Murphy and Lankford handled the negotiations.

“I think the path we used to negotiate this package was one of very good faith," Sinema said.

All 100 senators will still vote on the package, Sinema said if it doesn't pass the crisis will still remain left behind.

“Whether or not they pass the bill, the crisis will still remain. Every single day at Arizona’s border we are facing a crisis. And I’ll make sure people hear that every day," Sinema said.

The vote is scheduled for tomorrow.

