Senators Sinema, Cornyn to tour CBP facility, migrant shelter in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn will tour two facilities housing migrants in Tucson Tuesday.

According to Sen. Sinema's office, she and Cornyn will receive a tour of the "soft-sided facility" in Tucson that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is using to house migrants apprehended by Border Patrol along the U.S.-Mexico border. The Senators will "participate in a tour of CBP’s soft-sided facility and air operations command, and receive a briefing on CBP’s work," Sinemas' office said.

After that, Cornyn and Sinema will visit and tour Casa Alitas -- a shelter that houses and helps migrants who have recently crossed the border and those who were recently released from CBP custody. They'll "tour Casa Alitas and receive a briefing from Casa Alitas staff on the challenges facing non-governmental organizations during the current border crisis," according to information from Sinema's press office.

At Casa Alitas, the Senators will take questions from members of the media at the event, which you can watch live on the KGUN 9 Facebook page, on the KGUN 9 mobile app or on the KGUN 9 apps for connected TVs.