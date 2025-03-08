Rep. Juan Ciscomani gives Congressional colleagues a tour of border issues

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — People who have never lived near the border may not have an accurate picture of its problems—or the good things it offers the rest of the country.

Often stories about the border, especially national stories, are about smuggling of people or illegal drugs but they don’t say much about the positive effects of cross-border trade. Congressman Juan Ciscomani brought in some of his Congressional colleagues to the border area to learn about that.

Congressman Juan Ciscomani invited nine newly elected Republican members of Congress to see the border as people from the border see it.

They heard about crime and law enforcement in a breakfast briefing in Tucson then came to Nogales to learn about the positive nature of cross-border trade.

At C and V warehouse they saw car seats and electrical components— examples of items that may cross between the US and Mexico many times to be assembled into final products like cars.

The visiting members of Congress also learned how thousands of truckloads of fruits and vegetables coming from Mexico, through Nogales, keep fresh produce on our tables year round.

Virginia Congressman John McGuire is a former Navy Seal who sees being in Congress as an extension of his service. He is very concerned about fentanyl smuggling but says his visit helped him appreciate the importance of the billions of dollars worth of legal business that crosses the border.

“Certainly, we want to stop arms and terrorists and drugs. But the trade, I think there's a 50-50 trade where I think half of the goods and services from the United States are made or the same coming out of Mexico. So some eye opening.”

Congressman Ciscomani says what he sees as the failures of the Biden administration led to immigration issues dominating debate in Washington while trade issues might not get the attention they deserve.

He hopes helping colleagues learn a range of border issues firsthand will convince them to support new laws he may propose to solve border problems.

“They know how security plays a role and trade plays a role. And as I am personally and specifically pushing legislation and introducing it, I'm looking for partners that can help me champion this legislation. You don't get anything done in Washington unless you have partners in a group of people that help you do this. I'm one of 435 I get it, but I need others to also understand it.”