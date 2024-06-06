Quiet afternoon at migrant encampment near Sasabe as Biden tightens border

SASABE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Outside of the wind blowing and the birds chirping, things were relatively quiet at the U.S.-Mexico border near Sasabe, Ariz. Wednesday afternoon.

In our previous coverage of the border, more activity along the border typically happens earlier during morning hours—so it's hard to say if the quiet Wednesday afternoon was the result of sweltering, triple-digit heat, President Biden's latest executive action or a combination of both.

Wednesday was the first day since President Biden implemented an executive action limiting asylum seekers' ability to enter the country.

After entering Sasabe and making our way to an encampment, my photographer and I noticed nothing more than a few construction workers and the occasional volunteer worker driving along the border.

Once we arrived at the encampment, tents, water, clothing and other items were littered throughout the area — but no signs of people.

KGUN 9 A quiet Wednesday afternoon at a migrant camp near Sasabe, Ariz. the day after President Biden's executive order to limit the number of daily asylum seekers.

As we began to leave the area, we noticed siz border patrol vehicles headed in the opposite direction. A volunteer worker we were able to speak with briefly said the agents were on the way to pick up a group of around a dozen migrants.

It's been 24 hours since Biden's executive action and the border will remain closed until the daily average number of crossings falls below 2,500.