Pima County gets $1 million more in migrant shelter funding

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego announced more funding for Pima county on Wednesday.

It's federal dollars coming from the Department of Homeland Security and the Shelter and Services Program.

Over $1 million is going to both Pima and Maricopa counties as border crossings once again surge, specifically in the Tucson Sector.

According to the county, some of the money will go to Casa Alitas.

KGUN 9 learned earlier this month the shelter spends nearly $2 million a month, so the new funding would cover about half a month's expenses.

Representative Gallego in a press release said the new funding is a good start, but not enough.

"This funding acknowledges the importance of Arizona and border states, but it is not enough. They deserve the requisite resources to keep our communities safe and manage increases in migrant crossings. I’ll continue to fight to secure every available dollar," Gallego said.

The 2023 fiscal year ends this weekend.

So far 322,623 migrants have been apprehended in the Tucson Sector, the third highest total of the nine border sectors.