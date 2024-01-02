Over 2,000 migrants a day continue illegally crossing into the Tucson Sector

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Border Patrol continues to report record numbers of apprehensions.

The Del Rio sector in Texas, and our Tucson sector are leading the country.

Many of the apprehensions here are taking place in Lukeville.

An overwhelmed border patrol doesn’t have the manpower to arrest migrants after they crossed the border.

So they walk over three miles to where agents will apprehend them.

One migrant says he and the migrants he is with risked everything for their American dreams.

“It is difficult, and complicated. You are afraid of being assaulted, kidnapped, or killed. Afraid of being extorted for the little money you brought here to seek security," Narvaez said.

Last week Border Patrol reported over 16,000 apprehensions in the Tucson sector.