Mutual aid border camp volunteers told to leave, but no official order yet

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two weeks ago, KGUN 9 visited a camp along the border run by local mutual aid groups. These camps, located on Coronado National Forest Service land, have volunteers who say they are being asked to move, but no official order has been made.

Positioned at the end of the border wall between Nogales and Sasabe, the camp has been a frequent site for migrants crossing into the U.S.

Video from last year shows the camp providing food, water, and shelter to those arriving.

KGUN 9 spoke with Charles Cameron, a volunteer from Green Valley.

“They cross with the intent of turning themselves into Border Patrol,” Cameron said.

However, those working to prevent migrant deaths say their efforts are at risk after speaking with a Forest Service representative.

“What he told me then is that we can expect an order to vacate the site, sometime after inauguration day,” Cameron stated.

As of now, that order has not been issued. The Forest Service denies taking any action, stating:

"The USDA Forest Service has taken no action related to humanitarian organizations along the border wall east of Sasabe, Arizona. For questions related to border enforcement, we recommend contacting U.S. Customs and Border Patrol for more information."

A volunteer at the camp confirmed they have not received an official order yet.

In the meantime, volunteers say they will continue their work to prevent deaths in the desert.