More troops arrive to work AZ border

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More active duty troops are arriving in Southern Arizona to work on border enforcement.

Images from DVIDS, the Defense Department’s video distribution system show soldiers from the Army’s 4th Infantry Division arriving at Davis Monthan Air Force Base on March 14th.

Elements of the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division are at Fort Huachuca along with Chinook heavy lift helicopters.

Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division arrived at Fort Huchuca last month. Images the Defense Department released show them working with portable air defense radar units.

Information with the images describes the troops as assigned to the Southern Border but do not disclose any specifics of how the troops will be used.

