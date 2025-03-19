Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsBorder Watch

Actions

More troops arrive to work AZ border

Soldiers arriving at Davis Monthan AFB and Ft. Huachuca
Soldiers arriving at Davis Monthan AFB and Ft. Huachuca
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More active duty troops are arriving in Southern Arizona to work on border enforcement.

Images from DVIDS, the Defense Department’s video distribution system show soldiers from the Army’s 4th Infantry Division arriving at Davis Monthan Air Force Base on March 14th.

Elements of the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division are at Fort Huachuca along with Chinook heavy lift helicopters.

Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division arrived at Fort Huchuca last month. Images the Defense Department released show them working with portable air defense radar units.

Information with the images describes the troops as assigned to the Southern Border but do not disclose any specifics of how the troops will be used.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo