More migrant deaths recorded in heat along Arizona border

Charlie Riedel/AP
Posted at 12:33 PM, Jul 12, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — The bodies of an unusually large number of migrants who died in Arizona’s borderlands are being recovered this summer amid record temperatures that are regularly soaring above 110 degrees Fahrenheit in the state’s sun scorched desert and rugged mountains.

The nonprofit Humane Borders maps the discoveries with data from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office in Tucson. It says 43 sets of remains were found last month — the hottest June on record for Phoenix. A group spokesman says not all died in June, but at least 16 had been dead for a day and another 13 under a week.

