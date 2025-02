SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN 9 has received photos that show the U.S. Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division at Fort Huachuca on Tuesday, February 11.

Officials announced approximately 500 soldiers were originally scheduled to deploy to Fort Huachuca from Fort Drum.

According to the Department of Defense, this number was brought up to 1,500 for the initial deployment.