Migrants held by Yuma Sector Border Patrol at record high

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — The number of migrants held by the Border Patrol in the Yuma area has reached 2,500, a record high.

Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky says the migrants are waiting to be processed at the patrol’s Yuma, Wellton, and Blythe stations, as well as at a temporary soft-sided facility erected this year to help with overflow. Agents apprehended 1,921 migrants who crossed into the U.S. in the Yuma Sector outside designated ports of entry from Friday through Monday morning.

Close to 60,000 migrants were apprehended in the Yuma Sector during the fiscal year ending Sept. 30. They came from 60 countries.

