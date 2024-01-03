Migrant says he spent $15,000 to get to America

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s a new year, but the same migrant street releases continue in Nogales.

Before noon on Tuesday, Jan. 2 over 250 migrants had already been dropped off by Border Patrol.

Each bus holds about 50 people.

Klepp

After they were released from border patrol custody, migrants immediately started using their phones to book flights all across the United States.

Diego Preciado is heading to Chicago and his ticket will be another expense.

“I spent $2,400 to get to America," Preciado said.

Preciado has his papers given to him by Border Patrol. The documents show he was apprehended near Lukeville, Ariz. on December 30.

Adam Klepp

Many of the other migrants, including Mohammed Swaray, also illegally crossed the border in Lukeville.

He came all the way from Liberia and his trip wasn’t cheap.

“It cost like $15,000," Swaray said.

He’s been on the road for a month, flying first to Turkey, then to Romania, then to Colombia.

I spoke to Mohammed Swaray from Liberia today in Nogales. He is one of the few migrants I've met and interviewed that speaks english so I will share a few longer clips form our interview that won't all fit in today's report.



Swaray on his journey to the U.S.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/emOsAjCT8p — Adam Klepp (@AdamKleppAZ) January 2, 2024

From there he went through Central America and Mexico where smugglers brought him to the U.S. border.

“It was scary—some of them had a gun and stuff like that," Swaray said.

Now, he’s relieved to be in the U.S.

“I feel so much amaze. Because the U.S. has been my dream country since I was a kid. I used to watch the movies all the time as a kid. So I feel extremely happy to be here," Swaray said.

Swaray says he’s going to New Jersey where he has a notice to appear in court this July.