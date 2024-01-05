Migrant mother hopes her daughter can have a better future in the United States

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to CBP apprehension data about half of all migrants encountered at the southern border are part of family units.

In the Tucson Sector over 50,000 people in family groups have crossed the border this fiscal year.

Mary Garcia and her three-year-old daughter Elizabeth are two of those migrants.

Garcia says she came to the U.S. so her daughter could have a better life.

“We went through three shelters, we had to walk a long way. But the whole time she was calm, and not afraid," Garcia said.

They are planning on going to Chicago where she hopes to get permission to work and to send her daughter to school.

“I want the best future for her, one where she feels calm and doesn’t want to grow up being afraid from the violence in Jalisco," Garcia said.

Elizabeth likes Minnie Mouse, and the color pink.

Adam Klepp

Garcia says she is grateful to be allowed to stay for now in the United States.

“First I will present myself in court and ask for asylum. I will reunite with my sister and my mom and try and start our new life," Garcia said.