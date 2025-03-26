Migrant children in court might start representing themselves soon

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — When unaccompanied migrant children enter the United States, they are offered free legal representation in court through a federally funded program. Recently, the Trump Administration announced they have plans to cut most of that funding.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) has historically overseen the care and placement of unaccompanied migrant children and has provided funding for legal services to ensure they receive fair treatment in immigration court.

Adam Klepp

However, funding is expected to decrease significantly now.

“It’s important to have representation. It’s especially important for when it’s young children who are the most vulnerable in our society," says Mo Goldman, an immigration attorney in Tucson.

“There’s a vision that we have in this country, which is that we help all individuals that come here to seek a better life. That basic concept is inscribed on the Statue of Liberty."

The Acacia Center for Justice is a national nonprofit that receives funding to help migrant kids connect to legal representation. The organization explains, “without an attorney, children who may already be struggling with the trauma of migration and separation from their loved ones face even more significant difficulties in obtaining justice and protection.”

But, administration officials believe that providing free legal representation motivates families to send their children to the United States alone in hopes of them gaining legal status.

Without the funding, migrant children will have to represent themselves in immigration court if they cannot afford an attorney.

“Do they have the capacity to sit in front of a judge and try to do their own defense in an immigration court?” Goldman questions. “This will probably put a heavier burden on the judges to have to explain everything to them."

ABC News reports that 26,000 migrant children currently receive legal representation through the funding.

Overall, the Trump administration’s decision to cut funding for legal representation for unaccompanied migrant children is viewed as a measure taken to reduce government spending.