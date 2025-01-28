Mexican Government preparing for returning migrants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Mexican Government representative in the Tucson area says Mexico prepared in several different ways for the Trump Administration’s mass deportations.

The Mexican government has put up shelters in Nogales, Sonora and several other cities to receive people as they arrive.

Mexican consul for Tucson, Rafael Barcelo Durazo says many of the people being deported will be welcomed for the skills they can bring to the Mexican workforce.

“It's very important to know that most, the large majority of Mexican nationals that might be deported were living in the United States for more than 20 or 25 years, so of course, they will need to reassess their options in Mexico, but they also go into Mexico with many skills that will be very important in in for the Mexican workforce.”

The consul says he is concerned many of the deportees are leaving behind family members who are Unites States citizens. He says the Mexican government is watching closely President Trump’s efforts to stop current citizenship rules that grant US citizenship to anyone born in the US.