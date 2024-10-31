Man injured in Nogales port shooting had over 3,000 rounds of ammo in spare tire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man identified as Miguel Soto-Morando faces three federal charges after an officer-involved shooting occurred when Soto-Morando attempted to sneak in rounds of ammo on October 16 at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales.

A federal document says that Soto-Morando was caught attempting to export over 3,000 rounds of ammunition illegally from the United States to Mexico.

The suspect then proceeded to drive towards Mexico with an officer clinging to his truck. The document claims the suspect used the vehicle to assault a Customs and Border Protection Officer.

United States District Court United States District Court released photos of the ammo confiscated.

Soto-Morando was reportedly driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck when a CBP canine alerted officers to possible contraband near the truck’s rear bumper. During a secondary inspection, officers discovered high-density readings in the vehicle’s spare tire, prompting further examination.

As an officer was speaking with Soto-Morando, the suspect allegedly attempted to drive off with the officer partially inside the vehicle, driving toward the international boundary.

The truck collided with a cement pillar, causing the officer to fall out.

When the suspect exited, officers discharged their firearms, wounding him in the leg and arm.

A thorough inspection revealed approximately 3,140 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition hidden within the spare tire.

Law enforcement records also indicate that Soto-Morando has a prior felony conviction, which prohibits him from possessing ammunition under federal law.

The three charges are: attempting to illegally export ammunition, assault on a federal officer, and possession of ammunition as a convicted felon.

The case is now under federal investigation, with no further details released at this time.

