DeConcini Port of Entry temporarily closed due to incident, according to Nogales PD

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The DeConcini Port of Entry is temporarily closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic, according to a Facebook post by the Nogales Police Department.

Customs and Border Protection spokespeople tell KGUN 9 the closure is due to an 'incident' at the port, and say they will release additional details soon.

The post is instructing the public to use the Mariposa Port of Entry.

KGUN 9 has reached out to Nogales Police and Customs and Border Protection, and will provide more information once it becomes available.