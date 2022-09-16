Man, 20, accused of assaulting Border Patrol agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 20-year-old Mexican man allegedly assaulted a U.S. Border. Patrol agent.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eliazar Vazquez-Alvaro was arrested on one count of assault on a federal officer with the use of a dangerous weapon.
On Sept. 11, Vazquez-Alvaro hit an agent in the face with a 10-pound backpack when the agent was reaching for handcuffs during an immigration inspection.
Vazquez-Alvaro tried to run but was arrested.
