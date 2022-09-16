Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsBorder Watch

Actions

Man, 20, accused of assaulting Border Patrol agent

Missing Gavel
Harrison Sweazea/AP
In this undated photo provided by the Missouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate is displayed resting on the Senate dais in Jefferson City, Missouri. The gavel was last seen on March 18, 2016, and Senate leaders fear that someone may have stolen it. (Harrison Sweazea, Missouri Senate via AP)
Missing Gavel
Posted at 12:51 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 15:51:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 20-year-old Mexican man allegedly assaulted a U.S. Border. Patrol agent.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eliazar Vazquez-Alvaro was arrested on one count of assault on a federal officer with the use of a dangerous weapon.

On Sept. 11, Vazquez-Alvaro hit an agent in the face with a 10-pound backpack when the agent was reaching for handcuffs during an immigration inspection.

Vazquez-Alvaro tried to run but was arrested.

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

WALK WITH US!