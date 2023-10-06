Watch Now
Major drug bust at Nogales Port of Entry: About 1,300 pounds of cocaine

Posted at 2:49 PM, Oct 06, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Port of Entry seized a massive load of drugs weighing 1294.20 pounds of cocaine and 13 pounds of ketamine.

Theses drugs were found in a tractor-trailer hidden compartment well camouflaged under fake wooden beams.

The CBP's fast and thorough action demonstrates its dedication to preventing cross-border drug trafficking.

