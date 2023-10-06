Major drug bust at Nogales Port of Entry: About 1,300 pounds of cocaine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Port of Entry seized a massive load of drugs weighing 1294.20 pounds of cocaine and 13 pounds of ketamine.
Theses drugs were found in a tractor-trailer hidden compartment well camouflaged under fake wooden beams.
The CBP's fast and thorough action demonstrates its dedication to preventing cross-border drug trafficking.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.