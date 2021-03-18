Local Arizona officials expect tent-like migrant facilities

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Local officials in Arizona say Tucson soon could be home to large tent-like facilities to house unaccompanied migrant children and families after the Border Patrol gives them court dates and releases them into the U.S.

Comments this week by officials in Yuma and Tucson come as local authorities grapple with an influx of migrants being released at the border with Mexico.

The facilities are expected to be operating by mid-April. Migrant arrivals began spiking in recent weeks along the Southwest border.

That's led Republican politicians to criticize President Joe Biden for reversing some of Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

