Law enforcement shares their top 10 most wanted cross-border criminals

NOGALES, Ariz. — In Nogales, the governments of the U.S. and Mexico say they’re working together to arrest cross-border criminals, but they also are asking for the public’s help.

The initiative is called "Se Busca" which translates to "wanted." It identifies ten individuals wanted for a variety of alleged border crimes.

Many of the people wanted are U.S. citizens who law enforcement believes fled to Mexico after committing their crimes.

Law enforcement says they need support from the community.

“All we’re asking for is to give us information, if you have seen these individuals," Francisco Burrola, a special agent with the Department of Homeland Security said.

"Se Busca" now has its own anonymous hotline and email.

The number is 520-310-5914 and it accepts calls and texts. It is also reachable through WhatsApp.

The email is SeBuscaTips@cbp.dhs.gov.

“No one will know you are providing a tip," Burrola said.

Even though many of the wanted men are charged with crimes relating to smuggling through ports of entry, Tucson Border Patrol Chief John Modlin says it’s important for his agents to help catching anyone involved in cross-border criminal activity.

“The trans-national criminal organizations, they don’t see things like dividing lines; here’s the port of entry, here’s outside the port of entry," Modlin said. "Crime just naturally goes to the path of least resistance.”