Large migrant caravan heading to Mexico City

A new migrant caravan of around 3,000 asylum seekers is making its way towards Mexico City.

It marks the first significant migrant movement after a deadly fire left 40 migrants dead at a detention center in Cuidad Juarez back in March.

The caravan reportedly began its journey in Tapachula, Chiapas, with migrants demanding free transit and justice for the victims of the detention center fire.

Tapachula officials estimate the caravan could make its way to Mexico City within the next 10 days, and report that a majority of those on board originate from Central American countries.

The Mexican Institute of Migration has yet to issue an official response to the new caravan.