Illegal border crossings continue as legal travel in Lukeville resumes

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The closed sign that sat at the Lukeville Port of Entry for four weeks was removed Thursday morning and cars immediately started driving through.

“I know businesses in Rocky Point have been struggling with this border closed because drivers haven’t been able to take the other routes," one driver said on his way through the port.

But as legal travel finally resumed, illegal cross-border travel continues like it has for the last few months.

“Since yesterday I am here," an African migrant said on Wednesday morning.

Migrants like Jose Gutierrez Garcia gather around fires to keep warm with temperatures in the thirties.

“We are cold, we are not used to this kind of cold. But we will adapt and overcome. We thank God we are in America," Garcia said.

The feeling of completing their journey outweighed the tough conditions.

“I feel good, I am happy. Happy to be with my friends too," Garcia said.

Garcia and his friends are finally apprehended by Border Patrol after waiting all night.

They get loaded into a van to be transported and processed, a never-ending cycle for Border Patrol.