How to apply for asylum in the United States

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The end of Title 42 means an influx of asylum seekers heading to the U.S. Border.

So, how does the asylum process work?

We'll start with those who are eligible.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, migrants at a port of entry or in the United States may apply, regardless of immigration status. However, the filing must be complete within one year of arrival to the U.S.

Migrants are not eligible to apply for asylum if they have filed an application after being in the U.S. for over a year.

There are exceptions to this, such as showing proof of circumstances changing substantially or proof of delayed filing due to extraordinary circumstances.

Now to the step-by-step.

Once arriving in the States, those seeking asylum must file their asylum application and for withholding removal.

Next, they'll be fingerprinted and background checked, followed by an interview with an asylum officer who will decide whether or not to grant asylum. That decision will then be reviewed by a supervisory asylum officer who will approve or deny the initial officer's decision.

USCIS says this decision is made within two weeks of the interview, and those decisions are available for pickup at the asylum office where the interview process was held.