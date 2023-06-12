Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsBorder Watch

Actions

Homeland Security names Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to lead the agency

APTOPIX Immigration Asylum Title 42
Andres Leighton/AP
As the sun sets, migrants wait outside a gate in the border fence to enter into El Paso, Texas, to be processed by the Border Patrol, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Migrants rushed across the Mexico border, racing to enter the U.S. before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted in a shift that threatens to put a historic strain on the nation's beleaguered immigration system. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
APTOPIX Immigration Asylum Title 42
Posted at 1:47 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 16:47:32-04

WASHINGTON (KGUN) — The Biden administration named U.S. Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to lead the agency, replacing retiring chief Raul Ortiz. In a statement Friday announcing Owens’ promotion, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, “Chief Owens is a talented, selfless, and inspiring leader who is dedicated to the Border Patrol’s law enforcement mission, the men and women who fulfill it, and the country that we all serve.” The New York Times reported that Owens has been with the Border Patrol for more than 20 years, most recently as the head of the Del Rio division in Texas.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

Videos

Cruzando la Linea - a KGUN 9 Special Presentation