Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsBorder Watch

Actions

Hikers fight plan for border wall at start of scenic trail

Hikers of the 800-mile Arizona Trail are opposing the proposed construction of a border wall they say will destroy the beginning marker of the nationally protected route. Photo via AP.
Posted at 1:10 PM, May 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-13 16:10:20-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Hikers of the 800-mile Arizona Trail are opposing the proposed construction of a border wall they say will destroy the beginning marker of the nationally protected route.

The government plans on building a two-mile stretch of 30-foot fencing at Border Monument 102, a historical marker where the Arizona Trail begins.

It has to waive a law that provides national protection for the trail, which is one of only 11 nationally recognized scenic trails. The plan is part of President Donald Trump's campaign promise to build a wall along the southern border.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Securing the Arizona Border - A Country Divided

Border Watch

The border between the United States and Mexico stretches 1,954 miles. U.S. Customs and Border Protection's top priority is to keep terrorists and weapons from entering the U.S. while welcoming legitimate travelers and commerce. In January 2018, President Trump mandated construction of a wall designed to prevent climbing and tunneling ... and the debate began.