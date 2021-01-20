Group pushes Biden to stop adding to border wall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Border activists are working to hold President Elect Joe Biden to his promise to stop President Trump's program to expand the border wall. They’d like Biden to remove the wall Trump added and repair the environmental damage they say the new wall has caused.

Donald Trump has said expanding the border wall was one of his greatest accomplishments. Critics say it’s one of his greatest offenses. Now an organization called Not Another Foot is working to pressure Joe Biden to stop border wall construction and do it right away.

Congressman Raul Grijalva sees the wall as a symbol of division built by the Trump Administration and by earlier Presidents too.

“I called it at the beginning of this whole process beginning in 2005 with Bush that it was just political theater and symbolism and it is that it is not--- It has done nothing but be a destructive force, not a security force, not a reassurance--- nothing.”

Beto Cardenas is a lawyer representing a group of nuns in Texas. He says the sisters are afraid if wall construction continues it will run through the land where they’ve run an orphanage for more than a century..

“We applaud the coalition, and what they are seeking to propose, which is a cancellation of contracts, obviously a rescinding of all efforts to construct additional border fencing.”

Congressman Grijalva says he’d like to see the new President remove the new sections of border wall and work to restore the environment- including lands the Tohono O’odham regard as sacred.

“That to me is a very difficult one because there is more than just the violation of a landscape, it's a violation of our history, and the Spirit, and how you heal that. I think one of the ways is that you stop, and then we go from there.”

