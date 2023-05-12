Governor Katie Hobbs names Title 42 coordinator

Governor Katie Hobbs has named a new Title 42 coordinator.

Billy Kovacs will take on the special assignment of Arizona's Title 42 Coordinator until June 30. Kovacs currently works under Governor Hobbs as the Federal Affairs Director.

According to a press release, Kovacs will serve as the Executive Office's main point of contact for all things related to Title 42. Additionally Kovacs will continue coordinating border efforts with local, federal, tribal and non-governmental partners.

“Mr. Kovacs has a long history of public service, and I have personally witnessed his ability to leverage federal relationships to put Arizona in a position of strength and success. I have no doubt he will continue to do that in this new role," Hobbs said in a statement.