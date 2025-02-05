From Ranches to Rescue: Arizona border residents react to President Trump’s executive orders

ARIVACA, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the Trump administration approaches the third week in office, the ramifications of numerous executive orders signed by President Donald Trump regarding immigration and border policies are taking effect in the southern Arizona borderlands.

Jim Chilton’s ranch, just south of Arivaca, spans 50,000 acres and has been a focal point for migrant traffic over the past four years.

Chilton has been monitoring the activity on his land through trail cameras and believes drug cartels are utilizing his trails to facilitate the movement of individuals and narcotics deeper into the United States.

"I have film of the last four years of 3,700 of that type of people coming through the ranch," Chilton explained. He has lived in the area for 35 years and notes that the individuals he encounters on his ranch differ significantly from those who voluntarily seek asylum at border facilities.

"Some real bad guys. They’re humans, but bad guys," he stated, emphasizing his concerns about the nature of migrant traffic across his property.

Chilton's ranch borders a segment of the wall with an unsealed gap, which he asserts has facilitated illegal crossings.

In light of these issues, he expressed support for the Trump administration’s border security measures, asserting that he has already noticed fewer individuals traversing his land.

"I think his policy of sealing the border is taking place, and I’m overjoyed about it," he said.

Meanwhile, in the nearby community of Arivaca, local volunteers are bracing for potential shifts in migrant patterns.

A group committed to providing aid is concerned that heightened border restrictions may compel more individuals to undertake perilous journeys into the United States.

"It’s very possible that the people who were originally intending on seeking asylum only have one option to them, which is to cross the desert," said Lisa Jacobsen, a local volunteer who, alongside others, aims to prevent migrant fatalities by supplying food, water, and first aid.

While Jacobsen acknowledges the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s immigration policies, she remains vigilant and ready to assist those in need.

Back on Chilton's ranch, he maintains a network of more than 50 wells and drinking fountains. Despite his views on border security, he emphasizes a humanitarian perspective.

"We’re all humans, we’re all brothers and sisters. That doesn’t mean people have a right to come into our country, but once they do, they should be treated humanely," he said.