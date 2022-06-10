Former VP Mike Pence to tour border, visit Phoenix Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will tour the border and speak in Phoenix Monday.
Gov. Doug Ducey will meet Pence and Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels in Cochise County for a morning border tour and briefing that day, followed by an afternoon meeting and speech in Phoenix.
Pence was governor of Indiana and a United States Congressman. He served as Vice President under Donald Trump.
The Phoenix event will start at 2:30 p.m. at Arizona Commerce Authority, 100 N. 7h Ave.
Pence will deliver a border policy in Phoenix that will include his experiences in Cochise County.
“We are honored to have the Governor and Vice President Pence come to our county to get a first-hand look at challenges we currently face along the southwest border. We welcome the attention to shine a light on the daily efforts being undertaken by our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to keep our citizens safe,” Dannels said in a statement.
