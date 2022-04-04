Watch
Federal lawsuit seeks to block end to sweeping asylum limits

Posted at 1:42 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 16:42:52-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri have sued President Joe Biden’s administration to prevent federal officials from ending a public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border.

The lawsuit was filed over the weekend in a Louisiana federal court challenging the planned May 23 end to border controls known as Title 42. The order was imposed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over coronavirus concerns.

The lawsuit says the order is only thing preventing a chaotic situation on the border. Officials say up to 18,000 migrants could show up daily.

