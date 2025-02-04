End of the Line: Tucson Samaritans offer aid at the Southern Border amid immigration challenges

SASABE, Ariz. (KGUN) — In an area where the border wall ends, an opening stretches more than five miles, allowing individuals to access the United States. As the Trump administration continues its aggressive stance on immigration and border security, a camp set up near the opening remains a beacon of hope amid the miles of surrounding desert.

"As a U.S. citizen, when somebody enters here, I feel some responsibility to help them," one humanitarian volunteer said. Volunteers work to prevent deaths in the harsh environment by offering food and water while maintaining a supportive presence as groups wait for border patrol.

Despite President Trump’s efforts to deter illegal immigration, many continue to cross near these openings. According to volunteers, nightly crossings can range from 14 to 20 individuals.

During a recent tour with the Tucson Samaritans, volunteers highlighted the ongoing humanitarian challenges at the border. Although the number of Customs and Border Protection apprehensions in the Tucson sector is reportedly low compared to last year, Gail Kocourek, a volunteer, noted that the underlying issues persist.

"You go a little bit further, if the breeze comes, you'll see a rope swinging out," Kocourek said as she showed one course of action migrants attempting to enter the U.S. could take.

As long as individuals continue to seek refuge in the United States, the Tucson Samaritans remain committed to providing essential resources. They actively distribute food and water, understanding that for many, the journey could represent the end of their dreams.