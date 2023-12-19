Effect on Arizona ports feared as CBP closes two border rail crossings in Texas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While problems persist at the border, lawmakers and the White House are working on a border deal in combination with deals for two other trouble spots on the other side of the world.

Meanwhile border business leaders say CBP’s decision to close two rail crossings in Texas makes them fear more disruption in commercial shipping.

Trying to solve the problems on the border has become entwined with aid to Israel and aid to Ukraine. We have a chance to talk with one of the Congressmen who covers our area about what he thinks on that issue.

Conservatives are rolling high priority issues together to try to pressure the White House into tougher immigration policies; so aid to help Israel fight Hamas, and aid to help Ukraine fight Russia are all on the same negotiating table.

Senators have stayed in D.C. to try working out a deal.

Congressman Juan Ciscomani says he thinks aid for Israel should have been handled separately and approved right away.

He says, “I think Israel should be separate. I think we should deal with that separately. And when we are in a divided government, we have to take every opportunity that we have to get our priorities through the border is a priority for a lot of us, especially in the Republican side. Ukraine is a priority for people on both sides of the aisle. So I think this is an opportunity to find consensus, find common ground and be able to have a full package in there that makes sense for everyone that has the right accountability. On Ukraine and also the right resources for the border.

Ciscomani thinks the White House could reduce the large number of migrants quickly by making policy changes that set a higher standard for immigrants to prove their lives would be in danger if they were forced to stay in their home country.

In another border development, Customs and Border Protection is closing two places in Texas where railroad trains bring freight into the U.S. CBP officers are closing rail crossings in El Paso and Eagle Pass to be able to re-assign Customs inspectors to process migrants.

Jaime Chamberlain and Josh Rubin are both on the board of the Nogales Port Authority. Chamberlain imports fruits and vegetables through Chamberlain Distributing. Rubin manages factories in Mexico for international firms. Through Javid, LLC.

They were already worried about slowdowns as the CBP shifts inspectors from ports to migrant processing.

Chamberlain said, “We should be expecting any and all ports to close and or any of the services to close. There's no reason for us to think that any port of entry or any service is safe.”

They say delays and closures can affect prices you pay and Rubin says it could endanger a trend where companies were moving factories and jobs from Asia to Mexico and Arizona.

KGUN 9 reporter Craig Smith asked: “So these companies were trying to escape uncertainty in Asia by coming here, and now they're hitting uncertainty here?”

Rubin: “Exactly. That's probably the best way to explain it is we left Asia because we were very uncomfortable with what's going on in the war between the US and China when it came to the trade war. You know what, let's relocate. Let's get somewhere closer. Mexico is a great option. Well, until now it's becoming a little bit more challenging.”

Rubin says the border is still a good place to do business but border problems need to be fixed.

