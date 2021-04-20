Ducey declares emergency, deploys Arizona National Guard to border

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gov. Doug Ducey issued a Declaration of Emergency Tuesday and announced he would be deploying the Arizona National Guard to the southern border.

The governor says the state will provide $25 million in funding for the mission to "support local law enforcement efforts," according to a news release from the governor's office.

Up to 250 guardsmen will head to the border, the governor's office says, under the leadership of newly appointed Adjutant General and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Brigadier General Kerry L. Muehlenbeck.

According to the news release, the guard will, "assist with medical operations in detention centers, install and maintain border cameras, monitor and collect data from public safety cameras and analyze satellite imagery for current trends in smuggling corridors."

The governor is also planning a visit to Yuma County Wednesday to speak with community leaders and law enforcement officials about the border.

