Convenience store in Why anticipates Lukeville Port re-opening, revenue dropped 90% during closure

"Why Not Travel Store" went from bringing in $10,000 daily to $800 a day
Adam Klepp
Posted at 3:07 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 17:07:17-05

WHY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today is the last day of the temporary Lukeville port closure, the re-opening begins tomorrow.

The port has been closed since December 4.

Businesses that relied on the cross border tourism to make a profit have suffered.

The 'Why Not Travel Store' went from making $10,000 a day to just $800 a day.

But the store manager Bernadette Nez said they’re expecting business to spike back up to normal tomorrow.

“We’re getting a lot of posts on our Facebook page of people saying they’re coming to say hi and see the lights and decorations and everything they’ve missed," Nez said.

The Morley Pedestrian gate will also re-open on January 4.

