CBP officers confiscate AK rifles and handgun at the Nogales Port of Entry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized four AK type assault rifles and a handgun hidden in a car.

This occurred on Sunday at the Nogales Port of Entry, with a person wanting to enter Mexico.

The weapons were hidden under the rear seat and in the engine compartment of the vehicle.

