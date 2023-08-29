Watch Now
CBP officers confiscate AK rifles and handgun at the Nogales Port of Entry

Posted at 2:15 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 17:15:39-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized four AK type assault rifles and a handgun hidden in a car.

This occurred on Sunday at the Nogales Port of Entry, with a person wanting to enter Mexico.

The weapons were hidden under the rear seat and in the engine compartment of the vehicle.

