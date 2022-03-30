Border Patrol: Smuggler pushes three Guatemalan migrants out of speeding car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A smuggler shoved three migrants out of a moving vehicle, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.
The agency said the incident happened at 4:30 a.m. March 28 near Sells, Ariz.
Agents tried to stop a black Dodge truck heading north on Federal Route 19. The driver refused to yield and drove north at speeds above 80 miles per hour.
Three Guatemalan people, ages 28, 25 and 16, were forced out of the car and treated for serious injuries.
Tohono O'odham Police Department officers joined in the chase. They found the car near the village of Ali-Chuckson on State Route 86. A loaded 9mm pistol, fentanyl pills, cocaine and marijuana were inside.
Police did not find the driver.
Those with information should call (520) 748-3210.
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.