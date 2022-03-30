Border Patrol: Smuggler pushes three Guatemalan migrants out of speeding car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A smuggler shoved three migrants out of a moving vehicle, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The agency said the incident happened at 4:30 a.m. March 28 near Sells, Ariz.

Agents tried to stop a black Dodge truck heading north on Federal Route 19. The driver refused to yield and drove north at speeds above 80 miles per hour.

Three Guatemalan people, ages 28, 25 and 16, were forced out of the car and treated for serious injuries.

Tohono O'odham Police Department officers joined in the chase. They found the car near the village of Ali-Chuckson on State Route 86. A loaded 9mm pistol, fentanyl pills, cocaine and marijuana were inside.

Police did not find the driver.

Those with information should call (520) 748-3210.