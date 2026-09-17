Border Patrol proposal puts Elgin Elementary near a possible new station

A new Border Patrol station is being considered near Sonoita, with one of two proposed sites appearing to be close to Elgin Elementary School.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is studying two possible locations as part of an Environmental Assessment (EA). One is an undeveloped 40-acre parcel about four miles southeast of Sonoita. The other is a 75.76-acre parcel along State Routes 82 and 83, where there is already an existing Border Patrol station.

Athena Kehoe Current BP Station in Sonoita

Sonoita is about 25 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border. The current Border Patrol station is about five miles from Elgin Elementary, which serves 118 students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

Elgin Elementary Superintendent Daniel Erickson said Border Patrol has maintained a positive relationship with the school.

Athena Kehoe Elgin Elementary School

“Border Patrol’s been a great partner for us since I started here. They’ve had at least 30 different officers come and tour our campus in case we need them in the event of an emergency," Erickson explains.

But Erickson said he also wants CBP to consider how the proposed station could affect students and families.

Athena Kehoe Proposed site near elementary school

“We don’t want to have our students close to people who may be here for the wrong reasons. So, if they’re holding someone who might be a criminal, it would definitely interfere with what goes on our campus and create some angst amongst our families.”

Santa Cruz County Supervisor John Fanning said he first learned about CBP's plans in mid-August, although the agency's letter is dated July 31.

Fanning responded to CBP on Aug. 29 with questions and concerns the county wants addressed as part of the environmental assessment.

The county is asking CBP to explain what other locations were considered, why they were ruled out, and how the two remaining sites compare. It also wants the agency to evaluate potential impacts on traffic, nearby businesses, property values, noise, lighting, air quality, and the area's rural character.

CBP Map of preferred sites, received by Fanning

Fanning is also asking CBP to provide site plans, building elevations, photographs, renderings or other visual simulations showing what the proposed station could look like, including buildings, fencing, lighting, parking and security infrastructure.

The county also wants CBP to explain how residents, property owners, businesses and other local groups will be able to participate before a final site is selected. “I am hoping, fingers crossed, that they allow the citizens and the constituents that live in that area to have a voice,” Fanning says.

CBP told KGUN 9 that the agency is in the early planning stages for new and modernized Border Patrol stations and checkpoints across the Southwest border. CBP said funding from the One Big Beautiful Bill will support improvements to border security infrastructure and that potential locations are being evaluated.

Erickson said the school has not yet communicated with families about the proposal because officials don't know what the next steps will be. “Once we get traction on this proposal, we will inform our parents and families and keep them up to date on what the process might look like," Erickson explains.

CBP's environmental planning process includes an Environmental Assessment or Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act.

A CBP Spokesperson tells KGUN 9, "As potential locations are evaluated, CBP will seek input from local communities before projects move forward.”