SAN LUIS, Ariz. — Border Patrol Agents in the Yuma Sector have apprehended three undocumented migrants from Yemen.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the three migrants were picked up on the west side of San Luis on May 13 after they illegally entered the United States from Mexico.

Agents interviewed and screened the three men to determine how they entered the United States and verify they were not on a watch list.

All three face charges of immigration violations.