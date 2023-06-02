Border Patrol agents confiscate 93 pounds of fentanyl pills

Border Patrol Tucson Station agents seized over 93 pounds of fentanyl pills on Wednesday, May 24 in Eloy, Arizona.

Border Patrol Chief John R. Modlin says agents worked with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office K9 handlers during the operation.

Agents and deputies found the pills after stopping a vehicle. The driver and passenger inside the vehicle — both U.S. citizens — face criminal charges.

In a separate operation from the same day, Modlin says two U.S. citizens and four migrants were arrested by Willcox Station agents after a traffic stop near St. David, Arizona.

Modlin notes that one of the migrants was found hidden inside the trunk of the car. Officials warn that trunk smuggling can become vastly more dangerous as temperatures rise.