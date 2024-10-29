Border operations center opens for Cochise County

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — There’s a new tool to stop Fentanyl and other dangerous drugs crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. Smugglers bring a large share of those drugs through Cochise County. Cochise County has officially opened a border command center with the potential to reduce drugs across the state.

The center brings together a variety of special enforcement effects by the Sheriff’s Office along with State and Federal resources.

Tombstone Town Marshal Jim Adams and his eight deputies often have to contend with smugglers who rip through town at high speed.

Marshal Adams says it’s a huge hazard for the half million tourists who come to Tombstone each year..

“They're (the tourists) crossing Highway 80 from the parking areas to the historic district, and they're they're paying attention to the sites, and they're not paying attention to the traffic, certainly not to a car coming through at 80, 90, or 100 miles an hour.”

To help stop the smugglers and their lethal loads of fentanyl, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels built the Border Operations Center.

We can tell you about, but can’t show you the control room that can view 1300 surveillance cameras along the entire Arizona-Mexico border.

Sheriff Dannels says they spot and help track between 65 and 70,000 illegal crossings a year.

Governor Katie Hobbs attended the opening. She says she’s already committed plenty to border safety and will work to get more.

Attorney General Kris Mayes says use some of the state’s budget billion dollar surplus.

“We got a billion dollars sitting around. So, you know, if legislators, you know, they're really good at talking a big game, they're not so good at actually putting their money where their mouth is, and I want to see them do that next legislative session.”