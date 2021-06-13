Border community center aims to unite teens on both sides

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Operators of a new youth community center are hoping it becomes an inviting hangout for the town of Naco, the one in Arizona and the one in Mexico.

El Centro Community Center, just a stone's throw from the Mexican border, opened its doors earlier this month.

The facility is in its early stages and hours of operation and class schedules still being decided.

Its founders envision a bicultural refuge where students on both sides could learn about art, music and each other.

The center includes a front room lounge with a bar area, several back rooms for lessons and a spacious yard with a tortilla-maker.