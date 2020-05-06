Menu

Border agent dragged after trying to stop suspected smuggler

Maj. Will Cox/U.S. Army
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle stands watch by one of the many walls constructed near the border, along the Rio Grande River, to disrupt the flow of illegal contraband and aliens across our border. The Georgia National Guard volunteered to deploy to the Rio Grande Valley in Texas for all of 2014 to support the Border Patrol with aerial detection and monitoring as part of Operation River Watch II on the U.S. border with Mexico in Texas. (Georgia Army National Guard photo by Maj. Will Cox/Released)
Posted at 11:54 AM, May 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-06 14:54:22-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says an agent was dragged 15 feet down a road after trying to apprehend a suspected human smuggler.

The agent was working a highway checkpoint in southern Arizona and had tried to stop the driver, but the driver, who was not identified, drove off.

The driver had ingested chemical substances and was hospitalized before being charged with human smuggling and assault on a federal agent. The agent didn’t sustain serious injuries. No further information was provided.

Securing the Arizona Border - A Country Divided

Border Watch

The border between the United States and Mexico stretches 1,954 miles. U.S. Customs and Border Protection's top priority is to keep terrorists and weapons from entering the U.S. while welcoming legitimate travelers and commerce. In January 2018, President Trump mandated construction of a wall designed to prevent climbing and tunneling ... and the debate began.