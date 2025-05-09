AZ Governor and Sonoran Governor urge business cooperation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Even with tariffs affecting the trade relationship between Arizona and Mexico, Arizona’s Governor and the Governor of the Mexican state just south of our border are committing to more cooperation in cross-border business.

To a great degree the growth of modern is a reflection of some of the business cooperation between Arizona and the State of Sonora in Mexico. The Governor of Arizona had a joint meeting with the Governor of Sonora talking about how to make that cooperation even stronger.

The Southern Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce sponsored the meeting which brought together business and government leaders from Arizona and Mexico.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs worries a trade war will undermine Arizona’s relationships with Mexico and wants to show the positive stories of cross border cooperation.

She says, “Part of the attraction in Arizona is the region. Our proximity to both land and sea ports of entry with our neighbors in Sonora and the opportunities for nearshoring.”

By nearshoring, she means instead of factories in Asia, factories in Mexico, often from U.S. companies, making products for U.S. consumers.

Appearing by Zoom, Sonoran Governor Alfonso Durazo said Arizona and Sonora should be viewed as a mega region working together to mine the raw materials for technology like computer chips and car batteries, then educate a workforce ready to turn them into final products.

Rafael Barceló Durazo, the Mexican Consul for Tucson, says it’s important to hear both Governors discuss how working together helps people on both sides of the border.

“I think it is particularly important because they were focused in very specific topics like workforce development, the creation of jobs, the creation of better jobs and technologies, and even national security in how it is connected to the economy and how we can complement each other.”

Nogales Mayor Jorge Maldonado sees his city as Mexico’s gateway to Arizona he’s pleased to hear both Governors’ commitment to cooperation. He says the region will have to work with whatever tariffs settle in.

“It's gonna hurt both countries. It's gonna, you know, it's gonna be a barrier of a relationship to working together. But I think, I think as long as we have the good communication, the good collaboration, I think whatever happens happens, and we're going to be working through it.”

