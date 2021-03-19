At U.S.-Mexico border, Ducey blames Biden administration for surge of migrants

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Friday toured the border near Douglas, declared the border’s in crisis, and blamed it on President Joe Biden.

Ducey flew in from Phoenix, then joined state Republican leaders and Florida Senator Rick Scott on board a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter to review the border.

After landing, he said Former President Donald Trump’s policies reduced immigration problems at the border and President Biden’s policies aggravated them and led to a flood of illegal entries and children crossing without their parents.

“We’re at a 300 percent increase in illegal apprehensions," he told the media at a news briefing in Douglas. "We’ve never had more children in the custody of the agency in the history of the agency, and it’s also the incentives that have been put in place for people to take this dangerous journey. It’s time for the federal government to be clear that our borders are not open."

As recently as an interview this week, President Biden has made it clear people should not try to cross the border illegally.

"Yes, I can say quite clearly, don't come, and while we’re in a process of getting set up,” said Biden. “Don't leave your town or city or community."

RELATED: Biden tells migrants 'don't come' as US sees surge at southern border

Near Ducey's press conference Friday is an empty construction site for President Trump's border wall. The Biden Administration stopped that work and the Cochise County Sheriff says since then more people have been coming through the gaps.

We asked the governor about help for places like Tucson and Phoenix, expecting tents to go up to house a surge of migrants.

"We share the concern and it’s part of the ask that we have with the administration for additional resources for COVID testing," Ducey said. "The best thing they can do is clearly communicate to stop making the dangerous journey."