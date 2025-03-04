Border Patrol union advocates for agent retention, resources as numbers dip

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the U.S. Border Patrol, apprehensions along the southwest border are down dramatically compared to a year ago.

The vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, Art Del Cueto, says that has allowed agents to focus on patrolling the border instead of processing migrants who have illegally crossed seeking asylum.

"Obviously the morale with the agents is much higher than it has been in a long, long time," Del Cueto tells me.

Based in Tucson, Del Cueto represents the 16,000 Border Patrol agents who belong to the National Border Patrol Council. He says agents were spending the majority of their time dealing with a record number of migrants crossing into the U.S. the past several years.

"The frustration among the agents was that they were stuck in the processing centers. They were hearing sensors go off in remote areas, knowing that drugs were coming into the country, knowing that there's other individuals that were coming in."

Border Patrol numbers for February hit a record low—8,326 apprehensions of border crossers, according to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. In the last 11 days of January, after Donald Trump re-entered the White House, apprehensions along the southern border were down 85 % from the same time a year ago, according to a report by ABC News.

MORE ON THE NUMBERS:

A record low number of encounters at the US southern border

But Del Cueto says that doesn't mean the cartels are letting up. He's concerned about recent reports of Mexican cartels shooting at Border Patrol agents across the Rio Grand in Texas. He also cites concern over the cartels' use of drones surveilling border patrol agents.

"That should be our number one concern. Agents are out there, they take an oath to defend our nation's borders, but they need to make it home at night."

While Del Cueto continues to serve as the Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council, he recently retired as a Border Patrol agent here in the Tucson sector.

He just returned from Washington after discussing the needs of Border Patrol agents with lawmakers as they work on a budget.

"We're trying to get across...making sure the agents get properly funded, proper retention and the equipment that they need," says Del Cueto.

Del Cueto tells me because of the rugged terrain here in the Tucson sector, and the long distances agents have to drive, new vehicles should be one of the priorities.

Another concern Del Cueto voices is being able to retain agents as the Border Patrol workforce gets older.